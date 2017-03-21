Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT JAMES BATH. View Sign

ROBERT JAMES

BATH, 54



LAKELAND - Robert James Bath, 54 years old, of Lakeland suddenly passed on March 19, 2017 at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Fort Huachuca Arizona on May 9, 2017 to JD and Shirley Bath. Robert was a kind, loving, generous, patient and funny man all in the same breath. Those who knew him, loved him. Robert had an accident as a young man that left him paralyzed. Facing that kind of life would lead some folks to roll up their tent. But instead Robert built a house, home and a life. The Bath family are no quitters Robert said and he refused to be the first. He had various hobbies and interests including radio control cars, boats, Star Wars and enjoyed watching movies. Most important of all was spending time with his loving wife Kim and family. To Robert his dad is his hero, his mom is his heart and his wife is his soul mate and Bestfriend. With the support of his loving family and his nursery he was able to live his life to the fullest.

Robert is survived by his wife Kim, stepchildren Matthew, Madeline and Julia, sister Susan (Rex) White of Lakeland, sister Rhonda (Frankie) Knight of Coleman, Ga, sister Wanda Bath of Lakeland, brother Stuart (Anna ) Bath of Salisbury NC, nieces Angela and Elaine, nephews Jon, Heath, Ray, Matt, great nieces Khloe and Amirah and nephew Bentley.

Visitation Thursday, 10-11am at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. Services to follow at 11:00 a.m.







3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

