LARRY L.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for LARRY L. DeLOACH.
DeLOACH, 76
LAKELAND - Larry L. DeLoach, 76, of Lakeland, passed away March 20, 2017. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Theresa Barber.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife Sylvia; son Len (Barbara); stepchildren Allen (Angie), Stephen (Andreina), Carla (Steve); 9 grandchildren; 2 sisters and 1 brother.
A visitation will be held from 11AM -12PM on Wednesday, March 22 at the Lakeland Funeral Home with a funeral service at 12PM. Interment with Military Honors will follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice in Larry's honor.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017