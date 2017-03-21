DONNA
CASEY, 70
WINTER HAVEN - Donna Casey went home to be with the Lord on March 15, 2017. She passed at home surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Porterdale, Georgia on August 25, 1946 to Dora and Fred Smith. She was a devoted mother, wife, daughter, sister and friend.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Dora and Fred Smith, her husband Bobby Casey, her sister Cindy Craig, her brother Randy Smith and half-brothers Gerald and Bruce Carter.
Donna is survived by her sons: Randy Mears and wife Amy, and two grandchildren, David and Rachel. Son Rick Mears and wife Bethany are the parents of 4 grandchildren: William, Drew, Grayson and daughter Erin. Her surviving brothers are Lonnie Smith and wife Ginny and David Smith. She is also survived by nephews Alex and Taylor Craig.
Donna was a Realtor. She was the office manager and a Realtor with Harper Realty for over 15 years. Later she was with Re/Max Paramount Properties. She loved her job and specialized in selling new homes.
She was a much loved and well respected woman because in addition to being very smart, she had an amazing sense of humor, loving nature, and hospitality to all who knew her. Her idea of a good time, was to spend all day in the kitchen cooking, and then having about 30 people over to eat. Family and friends alike enjoyed her gift of hospitality! If you met her, you loved her.
Donna was a member of the Polk County Builders Association. She served on the board of directors, was chairman of the Sales and Marketing Council, and served on numerous other committees. In 1995 the Association honored her by naming her Associate of the Year. She helped put on numerous events at the Association. She was an asset to every event she came in contact with. Talent Show, Golf Tournament, Builder Breakfast, or Parade of Homes, she helped make them all a success. Donna and her sense of humor could always make you smile. She will be missed by many.
A celebration of her life will take place at Oak Ridge Funeral Care on Sunday March 26, 2017 at 4:00 pm. Oak Ridge is at 2425 Havendale Blvd. NW, Winter Haven, FL 33881. The family will receive visitors from 3:00 pm to 4:00 pm. The family will share memories and refreshments after the service. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017