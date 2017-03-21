JOHN HAROLD 'JACK' LAKE, 82
LAKELAND - John Harold 'Jack' Lake, 82, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at Highlands Lake Center. Jack was born February 8, 1935, in Staten Island, NY to Harold and Gertrude Lake and has resided in Lakeland for the past 42 years. He was retired from the United States Air Force of 22 years. He worked in the bio-medical shop at Lakeland Regional Medical Center for 15 years and was also the operations director of the Foundation Charter School.
Jack was a strong advocate of the 2nd Amendment and taught many concealed weapons classes.
Jack is survived by his wife, Roberta 'Bobbie' Lake; sons, John Lake, Jr. (Tammy) and Daniel Lake (Dawn); daughters, Gloria Marlowe (Late David) and Kathleen Schatz (John); brother, William Craig; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by services at 11 a.m., on Friday, March 24, 2017, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2337 S. Crystal Lake Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Burial will follow at Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 21 to Mar. 22, 2017