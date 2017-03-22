HARRY R.
ALEXANDER, 92
LAKELAND - Harry R. Alexander, age 92, of Lakeland, Florida (formerly of Pittsburgh, PA) on Friday, March 10, 2017.
Husband of the late Vera (Maines); beloved father of Dennis, Pete 'Lee,' Harry R., Jr., Edward J., and Wayne; brother of Bud and Betty; also many grand and great grandchildren; dearest friend of Cathy Capp.
Friends were received at Frank F. DeBor Funeral Home, 1065 Brookline Blvd., Pittsburgh, PA, 15226, on Friday, March 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., where a Blessing Service was held on Saturday, March 18, at 9:00 a.m.
Mr. Alexander was a proud World War II Navy veteran and a three-time recipient of the Purple Heart.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017