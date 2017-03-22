GRADY MANCEL
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GRADY MANCEL RUDD.
RUDD, 74
LAKELAND - Grady Mancel Rudd, 74, passed away at home on Tues. March 7, 2017.
He was born on May 19, 1942 in Winter Haven and retired from Publix after 31 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents Mancel and Mattie Rudd and brothers Bobby and Jamie. He is survived by Sandra, his loving wife of 50 years, daughter Lori Atchley and son Billy, both of Lakeland, sisters Linda (Shannon) Browning of Winter Haven, and Patricia (David) Thompson of McDonough, GA, three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Grady was a jolly guy who always made you laugh and he will be dearly missed.
A Memorial service is on Saturday, March 25 at 1:00 pm at New Horizons Baptist Church, 11930 US Hwy. 98 N., Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017