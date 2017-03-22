Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gale Griffin Lasky. View Sign

GALE GRIFFIN LASKY

Beautiful Human Being



LAKELAND - Gale Griffin Lasky passed away in the presence of relatives and friends on March 12, 2017. She died of cancer. Gale was born on July 26, 1955, in Lakeland, Florida, to Chris B. and Doris Griffin. She graduated from Lakeland High School and attended West Virginia University.

Gale and Gareth Lasky married in 1977. During their marriage, while pursuing education and career opportunities, they enjoyed living in Morgantown, West Virginia; Winston-Salem, North Carolina; Ashland, Kentucky; and Salem, Oregon. For the past four years, they made their home in Lakeland.

Gale and Gareth had one child, their beloved daughter Sara, who passed away on October 11, 2012 in Portland, Oregon. Sara was a gifted school teacher and classically trained musician. Gale taught Sara the importance of sound values, honesty, joy, kindness, forgiveness and the acceptance of the difference of others. Together they shared an inclusive love for people and diversity which was enhanced by their work with and membership in the First Unitarian Church of Portland. In life and death, their beliefs and actions positively influenced the lives of many others. Gale and Sara are now 'Dancing in the Moonlight' together forever.

Gale was described by friends as generous, loyal, organized and elegant. She was also viewed as wicked-funny, devoted and artistic. She was a sixth-generation Floridian, a heritage in which she took great pride. Further reports described her as an environmentalist, tireless workout partner, wine lover, foodie and golfer. Her husband described her as a beautiful and devoted wife, outstanding mother, and loyal friend and partner.

On January 21, 2017, Gale participated in the Women's March in Portland, Oregon. She believed in the rights of others and was not afraid to present her opinions on a wide variety of topics. She was a 'proud, nasty woman!' All who knew Gale spoke of her limitless generosity and her willingness to support and work with the projects and causes that were dear to her heart, including Polk County Museum of Art (polkmuseumofart.org), Friends of Columbia River Gorge (https/gorgefriends.org), and Oregon Humane Society (www.oregonhumane.org). In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in her memory.

Gale loved her family and friends. She is survived by her husband Gareth; father Chris; brothers Gregory, Douglas and Leslie; nieces in Florida and a nephew and niece in Georgia; numerous dear friends across the country; and last but surely not least, her deeply loved critters, Stimpy, Lilly and Myra.

Gale's light touched all with whom she came in contact. She will ever and always be in the hearts and thoughts of those who knew and loved her. Thank you, Gale. We are better people for having had you in our lives.

A gathering of family and friends to honor the life of Gale will be held from 5pm-8pm on April 5, 2017 at the Stonewater Clubhouse at 3165 Stonewater Drive. There will also be a tribute to honor Gale in Oregon in July at a time and place to be determined.



