DONNA RAMONA
DENNIS
LAKELAND - Donna Ramona Dennis, born in Greenwood, Arkansas on November 24, 1938, went home to be with the Lord on March 20, 2017.
She was a native of Greenwood, Arkansas for 76 years and moved to Lakeland in April of 2015 to be near her family. She was a graduate of Greenwood High School, Class of 1956. For 24 years she served as Deputy Clerk for Sebastian, County.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Bill Dennis; her father and mother Floyd and Edris Bell of Greenwood, Arkansas; and her brother Joe Earl Bell of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is survived by her son Pastor Jay Dennis and his wife Angie of Lakeland; she was nanny to her grandson Will Dennis and his wife Julia and granddaughter Emily Howell and her husband Stephen of Lakeland, Florida and her precious great granddaughter Crosby Dennis of Lakeland; and 4 nephews and one niece of Tulsa, Oklahoma. She is also survived by her long-time best friend, Myrtle Rae Garr of Van Buren, Arkansas and new best friend Katharine Harriman and her husband Tom, of Lakeland, Florida.
Donna had an incredibly strong faith, great sense of humor, a compassionate heart, a generous spirit, a thoughtful attitude, a kind disposition, a loyal devotion, a love for God's Word, a beautiful appearance and a strong belief in the power of prayer. She was a member of First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland where her son is Senior Pastor.
Graveside services will be held at Serenity Gardens, 3350 Mall Hill Dr. in Lakeland under the direction of Gentry Morrison Funeral Home. Pallbearers are deacons at FBC at the Mall in Lakeland. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Compassion House or Breaking Bread CafÃ© at First Baptist Church at the Mall in Lakeland.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017