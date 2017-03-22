IZAYAH
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for IZAYAH ALEXANDER ECHEVERRIA.
ALEXANDER ECHEVERRIA
HIGHLAND CITY - Blessed were we on January 27, 2014, when Izayah Alexander Echeverria came into our lives. On March 16, 2017, our angel earned his wings and was called to go to his Heavenly home.
He is survived by his parents, Yazmin Padilla and Michael Dorsey, Alexander Echeverria; his brothers and sister, Josiah, Elijah and Aniyah; his grandfather, Kenny Padilla; his great grandparents, Amilcar and Rosa Padilla, and Carmen Guzman; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:00am at the Pentecostal Church: Seeking Souls for Christ located at 1313 N. Combee Rd., Lakeland, FL 33801. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:00-11:00am. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Burial Park. Donations accepted at
www.gofundme.com/in-honor-of-our-angel-izayah
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017