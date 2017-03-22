Obituary Guest Book View Sign

MARVIN JOHNNY

BRYANT, 85



MARVIN JOHNNYBRYANT, 85KATHLEEN - A long time resident of the Kathleen, FL area, he moved on to meet His Savior, March 20, 2017, at the James A. Haley VA Hospital in Tampa, FL after a lengthy and brave battle with Leukemia.Marvin was born in Ashburn, Turner County, GA on 08/31/1931. His parents were John, Mitchell Bryant, and Minnie Roland Bryant. He is survived by his brothers and sisters: Jimmy Bryant, Johnny Bryant, Louise Bryant Boenzi, Elizabeth Harrell, Frances Wilkey, and Linda Allen.Marvin is survived by is children: Pastor Johnny Bryant (Sandy), Brenda Brower (Hal), Barbara Parker (Mike), and Kathy Howington, 7 grandchildren, and 14 great grandchildren.He joined the U.S. Army at age 16 and served for 3 years with an Artillery Unit. He had fond memories of Alaska, and Great Britain. He retired after 37 years as a trucking -owner/ operator, and spent the following 20 years in the produce and nursery business. He loved watching NASCAR racing, and followed their statistics in the newspapers. Visiting with long time friends was very special to him.Funeral arrangements are with Lanier Funeral Home. Viewing at 1-2 pm Thursday, March 23 at Lanier Funeral Home. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Socrum Cemetery.

