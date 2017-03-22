MICHAEL ROBERT
CAUSTIC, 57
LAKELAND - Michael Robert Caustic, 57, passed away at home on Mar. 20, 2017.
Michael was born in Montpelier, Vermont on Feb. 23, 1960, and moved to the Lakeland area as a child. He was an avid outdoorsman, and retired from International Paper/Union Camp.
Michael is survived by his wife of 37 years, Priscilla Turner Caustic; sons, Christopher 'Chris' (Brittany) Caustic and Chad (April) Caustic; granddaughters, Madison and Kayeleigh; grandsons, Ashton, Lucas and Garrett; brothers, Clay and John; sisters, Donna and Penny; mother, Sheila; and step-mother, Martha. He was preceded in death by his father, Clayton.
Visitation will be Sat. Mar. 25th from 10-11 am at Gentry Morrison Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Rd. Lakeland. Funeral services will follow at 11 am at the funeral chapel.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017