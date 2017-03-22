WILLIE FRANKLIN
DUNN, 85
LAKELAND - Willie Franklin Dunn, 85, passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2017, the anniversary of his marriage to late wife Carol Jean Dunn.
A lifelong resident of Kathleen, Willie was a Engineering Inspector for the City of Lakeland. He was a member of the Kathleen Masonic Lodge, Woodmen of the World and Kathleen Baptist Church. There Willie was a former Deacon and received the Deacon Emeritus Award in 2007.
He was preceded in death by his wife Carol Jean Dunn, son Billy Franklin Dunn and sister Louise McNaughton. Willie is survived by a daughter Judy Jecko and husband Scott of Tallahassee, two sisters Jane Jones of Sylva, NC and Susan Walker of Oakdale, CA, and very close to Franklin, his nephew Jerry Walker and wife Debbie of Lakeland, one grandson, two great-grandchildren and many other treasured friends and relatives.
A visitation will be held on Friday, March 24th from 10-11am at Kathleen Baptist Church with services starting at 11am. Burial will follow at Socrum Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Kathleen Baptist Church or Good Shepherd Hospice.
Lanier Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.
