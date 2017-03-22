Obituary Guest Book View Sign

BOBBIE MAY (WHITENER)

LAUSTER

12/22/1929 - 3/19/2017



BARTOW - On March 19, 2017, heaven rejoiced when it received Bobbie May (Whitener) Lauster, age 87.

Born in Bowling Green, FL, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sam Whitener and Effie Cox Whitener. Bobbie graduated from Summerlin Institute, Bartow, FL in 1947. She was an ordained minister for the Church of God where she began preaching at the age of 13. She was a missionary, preacher, and writer. She and her late husband, Rev. Walter Lauster, pastored the Naples Church of God from 1968-1990. Bobbie never ceased to be active in ministry.

She is survived by her brother, Edsel Whitener, children David (Elizabeth) Lauster, Elizabeth Lauster, Stephen (Anita) Lauster, Rebecca Lauster Cashwell (Charles). She was a loving and prayerful grandmother to Stefan (Sarah), Daniel (Rachael), Lauren, Paul, Sharon, Noah and to her great-grandchildren Jude, Oliver, and Matthew.

In lieu of flowers, mom wanted contributions to be made to Church of God World Missions, Account #790-0461, P.O. Box 8016, Cleveland, TN, 37320-3450 (







BOBBIE MAY (WHITENER)LAUSTER12/22/1929 - 3/19/2017BARTOW - On March 19, 2017, heaven rejoiced when it received Bobbie May (Whitener) Lauster, age 87.Born in Bowling Green, FL, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sam Whitener and Effie Cox Whitener. Bobbie graduated from Summerlin Institute, Bartow, FL in 1947. She was an ordained minister for the Church of God where she began preaching at the age of 13. She was a missionary, preacher, and writer. She and her late husband, Rev. Walter Lauster, pastored the Naples Church of God from 1968-1990. Bobbie never ceased to be active in ministry.She is survived by her brother, Edsel Whitener, children David (Elizabeth) Lauster, Elizabeth Lauster, Stephen (Anita) Lauster, Rebecca Lauster Cashwell (Charles). She was a loving and prayerful grandmother to Stefan (Sarah), Daniel (Rachael), Lauren, Paul, Sharon, Noah and to her great-grandchildren Jude, Oliver, and Matthew.In lieu of flowers, mom wanted contributions to be made to Church of God World Missions, Account #790-0461, P.O. Box 8016, Cleveland, TN, 37320-3450 ( https://cogwm.org/give/ ). All contributions will be given to active mission work in Germany. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Bartow Church of God, 1460 East Stuart Street, Bartow, FL, 33830. Prior to the service the family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Messages can be left at the online register at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com