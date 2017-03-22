BOBBIE MAY (WHITENER)
LAUSTER
12/22/1929 - 3/19/2017
BARTOW - On March 19, 2017, heaven rejoiced when it received Bobbie May (Whitener) Lauster, age 87.
Born in Bowling Green, FL, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Sam Whitener and Effie Cox Whitener. Bobbie graduated from Summerlin Institute, Bartow, FL in 1947. She was an ordained minister for the Church of God where she began preaching at the age of 13. She was a missionary, preacher, and writer. She and her late husband, Rev. Walter Lauster, pastored the Naples Church of God from 1968-1990. Bobbie never ceased to be active in ministry.
She is survived by her brother, Edsel Whitener, children David (Elizabeth) Lauster, Elizabeth Lauster, Stephen (Anita) Lauster, Rebecca Lauster Cashwell (Charles). She was a loving and prayerful grandmother to Stefan (Sarah), Daniel (Rachael), Lauren, Paul, Sharon, Noah and to her great-grandchildren Jude, Oliver, and Matthew.
In lieu of flowers, mom wanted contributions to be made to Church of God World Missions, Account #790-0461, P.O. Box 8016, Cleveland, TN, 37320-3450 (https://cogwm.org/give/). All contributions will be given to active mission work in Germany. Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2017, at 11 a.m. at the Bartow Church of God, 1460 East Stuart Street, Bartow, FL, 33830. Prior to the service the family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. Messages can be left at the online register at www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com .
