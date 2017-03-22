BETTY J.
WILDMAN, 90
BURLINGTON, N.C. - Betty J. Wildman, a resident of Twin Lakes, formerly of Lake Wales and Vero Beach, FL, died Wednesday, March 15, 2017 in her 90th year.
Born November 30, 1927 in Lake Wales, FL, she was the granddaughter of one of the city founders, Charles L. Johnson and the daughter of Robert L. and Loralee Watkins Johnson, all deceased.
She graduated from Lake Wales High School and attended Wesleyan College in Macon, GA for two years.
She is survived by three children, Cindy Wildman Dunn, Kathy Wildman Johnson and Mark (Deb) Wildman; three grandchildren, Courtney (Heath) Cunningham, Bryant and Sara Johnson; and two great granddaughters, Mackenzie and Layla Cunningham.
A celebration of her life will be held at the May Foley Chapel at Twin Lakes, Burlington, NC on Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at 1:00 p.m.
Mother requested any memorials be made to the Lakes Wales Care Center, 140 East Park Avenue, Lake Wales, FL 33853-4124 or to the Florida United Methodist Children's Home, 51 Children's Way, Enterprise, FL 32725.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017