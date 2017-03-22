Obituary Guest Book View Sign

KATHLEEN - James S. Hansen, 72, of Kathleen passed away Wednesday, March 15th, 2017.

He was born in NY, NY and grew up in Northport, NY. As a young man he loved fishing with his dad in Long Island Sound, dancing to rock & roll and fostered a life-long love of baseball that began as a devout fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers (loyalty that eventually shifted to the Mets when the Dodgers 'left baseball forever'). After high school he enlisted in the

James is survived by his wife, Julianne, his eldest daughter Diana Harrison and her husband William, his son Eric Hansen, his wife Krista and their daughter Grace, his youngest daughter Kristy, her son Jonathan, and her husband Anthony Lupo. And his sister Lois Flynn and her husband Larry.

Family will receive friends from 6-7pm on Friday, March 24th at Lanier Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Active duty and veterans are welcome to attend in dress uniform to honor James' Naval service in Vietnam.







717 Griffin Road

Lakeland, FL 33805

