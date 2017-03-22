JAMES S.
HANSEN, 72
KATHLEEN - James S. Hansen, 72, of Kathleen passed away Wednesday, March 15th, 2017.
He was born in NY, NY and grew up in Northport, NY. As a young man he loved fishing with his dad in Long Island Sound, dancing to rock & roll and fostered a life-long love of baseball that began as a devout fan of the Brooklyn Dodgers (loyalty that eventually shifted to the Mets when the Dodgers 'left baseball forever'). After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he spent seven years and achieved the rating Electrician's Mate 1st Class (EM1). During that time he served in the Vietnam War both in-country as part of the 'brown-water navy,' November 1966-67, and on two cruises while aboard the U.S.S. Boston, December 1967-October 1969. After the Navy James attended New York Institute of Technology and began teaching driving where he met the love of his life. Five months later the two were wed, kicking off 45 years of marriage. Together they had three children to which Jim was an adoring father. They relocated to Lakeland, FL, in 1980 where James continued a long and distinguished career in industrial and manufacturing maintenance and engineering that took him to plants all over the country. As a dedicated employee Jim exceeded expectations at every turn, creating an indelible legacy that is a shining example to his peers, friends, children and grandchildren. In his 'off time' he was rarely idle, typically engrossed in projects around the house or delving into one of his family's interests, which he embraced enthusiastically, as if they were his own. Whether it was schoolwork, chorus, coaching soccer, coaching softball, fishing, camping, attending horse shows or on the sidelines of a tennis match he was his family's biggest and most faithful fan, celebrating each accomplishment with overwhelming love and pride. He will be remembered by all that met him as a man of honor, humor, devotion and character beyond reproach. The world is not lessened by his absence because it was made magnitudes better by the impact his life had on the people around him.
James is survived by his wife, Julianne, his eldest daughter Diana Harrison and her husband William, his son Eric Hansen, his wife Krista and their daughter Grace, his youngest daughter Kristy, her son Jonathan, and her husband Anthony Lupo. And his sister Lois Flynn and her husband Larry.
Family will receive friends from 6-7pm on Friday, March 24th at Lanier Funeral Home with a Memorial Service at 7pm. Active duty and veterans are welcome to attend in dress uniform to honor James' Naval service in Vietnam.
Lanier Funeral Home - Lakeland
717 Griffin Road
Lakeland, FL 33805
(863) 687-3996
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017