WINTER HAVEN - John Robert 'Bob' Connell was born in Storm Lake, Iowa on August 9, 1932. He was the son of the late Charles Joseph Connell and Nora Connell.

Bob is survived by his wife, Ellie; three children, Christie O'Halloran, Terri Layman and Steve Connell; one daughter-in-law Bethany Connell; two sons-in-law Mark O'Halloran and Gary Layman; and 6 grandchildren: Matthew Layman, Kyle Layman, Michael O'Halloran, Jack O'Halloran, Hannah Connell and Kevin Connell.

He was immensely proud of and adored his children and grandchildren and was a wonderful role model for all of them.

He started his career with Maryland Club Coffee, a subsidiary of Coca Cola Foods Division. He was a coffee taster. He was earned many advancements with Coca Cola that moved he and his family to California, Texas, and eventually Florida. He accepted a promotion to be employed by the Minute Maid Bottling Plant in Auburndale, Florida. He was a Coca Cola employee for over 40 years until he retired.

He loved all sports, and was an avid golfer. When his playing days were over, he enjoyed volunteering at many of the local tournaments, including Bay Hill and the Funai Classic.

For nearly three decades, Bob gave generously of his time and talent to Knights of Columbus Council 7091 of Cypress Gardens, the Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly, St. Matthew Catholic Church and the Winter Haven community.

Bob joined the K of C back in 1974 but due to a job that required him to travel frequently, wasn't able to get deeply involved until 1992 when he accepted an appointment as the council's Financial Secretary. His extensive leadership abilities came to the fore in 1998-99 when he served the K of C as Grand Knight and one term as Faithful Navigator of the Frank J. Durbin Fourth Degree Assembly in 2002-2003.

During the 1990s, he served on a K of C Council 7091 team that painted a total of eight homes in Florence Villa and Inwood under a program called Paint Your Heart Out Winter Haven. In the summer of 1997, he teamed up with other parishioners at St. Matthew Church to built a home for a needy family near Polk State College under the auspices of Habitat for Humanity.

Bob's passion for supporting charitable causes also kept him active in the council's Bingo charity fundraiser as well as its Tootsie Roll Drive for nearly 20 years. His became involved in Bingo in 1995 and two years later was named Bingo co-chair. During his 20 years as co-chair, the Bingo program raised thousands upon thousands of dollars for worthy causes in the greater Winter Haven area.

His interest in youth led him to spearhead the Knights of Columbus 'Free Throw' Championship and Spelling Bee for many years. He also served as the K of C's program director, a position in which he arranged entertaining and informative programs for all social meetings of the council and its Columbiettes auxiliary.

Perhaps his most important Knights of Columbus assignment was his 18 years of service as chair of council's Blood Drive where he arranged for Knights and others to donate the 'gift of life' in blood drives conducted by Winter Haven Hospital in mobile units at St. Matthew Church and at the Knights of Columbus meeting place in downtown Winter Haven. During his lifetime he personally donated a cumulative total of 15 gallons of blood.

In addition to serving the K of C, he also volunteered time to St. Matthew Church as an usher and Neighbor's Keeper committee member, and in the community he was involved with Meals on Wheels, both as a volunteer driver and member of its board of directors. After his retirement from Coca Cola, he volunteered time to the Greater Winter Haven Chamber of Commerce.

Bob and Ellie were recognized for all their good deeds in the areas of charity, youth and church ministries, by being chosen as Knights of Columbus Council 7091's 'Family of the Year' for 2000-2001.

His funeral service will be March 24, Friday at St. Matthew's Church of Winter Haven at 9am. Bob went peacefully to the Lord March 19, 2017 with his family by his side.







Army and later attended Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska on a basketball scholarship. Before graduating, he met the love of his life, Eleanor Ann Selzer, a Creighton nursing school student. They were married, and spent 59 years together.

1991 Overlook Dr

Winter Haven, FL 33884

