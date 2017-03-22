JUNE
HUTCHESON, 67
JACKSONVILLE - Mrs. June Hutcheson, 67, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home, after a long battle with dementia, on Sun, March 19, 2017. A devoted daughter, sister, mother, wife and friend, she will be missed by all who had known her.
Born in Georgia on June 16, 1949 to the late Jack and Mary Jo Frost. She is predeceased by her husband of 43 years, Richard Elmo Hutcheson and her oldest daughter Jo-el Leigh Hutcheson. Survived by her 2 children, Daniel Lee Hutcheson and Julie Hutcheson Meadows, (son-in law Jim Meadows), and her 2 great grandchildren Bradley Meadows and Wesley Meadows.
June attended Georgia College, and graduated with a degree in Education. A few years after marrying her husband, they moved to Lakeland, FL where she was a stay at home mom before her teaching career. She enjoyed her 27 years of teaching at Scott Lake Elementary and Valleyview Elementary. She leaves behind wonderful memories to those who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Reading is Fundamental at
www.rif.org . There will be 2 celebrations of life: Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Wrightsville, Georgia at New Home Baptist Church at 11:00am, and Saturday, March 25, 2017 in Lakeland, Florida at 'The Barn' from 4:00pm-6:00pm. Any questions call 904-379-4841.
Eternity Funeral Home
4856 Oakdale Avenue
Jacksonville, FL 32207-2562
(904) 348-5579
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017