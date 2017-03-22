ESTHER F.
KING, 82
SEBRING - Esther F. King, age 82, passed away on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Sebring, Florida.
She was born on April 17, 1934 in Mount Holly, New Jersey to the late Charles and Esther Francis (Morris) Bishop. A very faithful and active member of First Baptist Church of Frostproof. Esther volunteered for some 10 years at the National Park Service and was a member of the National Campers and Hikers Association.
Survivors include her husband: John King-Sebring, FL; children: John Richard King, Jr., Miami, FL and Sharon L. (Chuck) Kuehnle, Ft. Lauderdale, FL.
There will be a funeral service on Saturday, March 25, 2017, 11:00 AM, at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home in Sebring, with Reverend Darrol Hood officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10:00 AM.
Services entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL, 33870.
Online condolences may be left at:
www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home
4001 Sebring Parkway
Sebring, FL 33870-1681
(863) 385-0125
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017