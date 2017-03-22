TERRY GENE BRADY

TERRY GENE
BRADY, 64

LAKELAND - Terry Gene Brady, 64, of Lakeland, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on March 18, 2017.
Terry was a resident of Lakeland most of his adult life and enjoyed successful careers in both the automotive mechanic industry and in law enforcement as a reserve officer for the Polk County Sheriff's Office for 23 years.
Terry was preceded in death by his parents, a brother and sister, and two grandchildren. Left to treasure his memory are his wife of almost 42 years, Minnie Brady, his four children, Teresa Haas (Bill), Lori Yates (Billy), Gina Weiner (Ron) and Terry Brady (Deanna), 11 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren, 3 brothers and many additional family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church on Friday, March 24th @ 7pm. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Heritage Baptist Church.

Religious Service Information
Heritage Baptist Church
4202 Pipkin Creek Rd
Lakeland, FL 33811
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017
