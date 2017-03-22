JOYCE ANN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for JOYCE ANN RUFFNER WANDEL.
RUFFNER
WANDEL, 82
LAKELAND - Joyce Ann Ruffner Wandel, 82, resident of Colonial Mobile Home Village, died peacefully on March 17th, 2017.
Beloved wife, survived by husband James Wandel, daughters Carolyn O'Connor and Lynn France, grandchildren Angela, DJ, Elicia, Matthew and Misha and several great-grandchildren, who all loved her dearly.
National Cremation and Burial Society Oviedo
7565 Red Bug Lake Road
Oviedo, FL 32765
(407) 365-1600
Published in Ledger from Mar. 22 to Mar. 23, 2017