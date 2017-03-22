Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARNETT DUCAR. View Sign

GARNETT FRANCES

DUCAR, 88



LAKELAND - Garnett Frances Ducar (also known as Nana), of Lakeland, age 88 passed away 3/19/17 at home of natural causes.

She was preceded in death by her husband John D. Ducar and two

sisters, Gladys Tinsley & Cleo Perdue.

Garnett is survived by one sister Zola (Bob)

Hudson, four children, Sheryl (Ron) Baxley, David (Janie) Ducar, Ed Ducar & Terry Ducar,

7 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.

She was a very loving and supportive mother

and grandmother. She had a gift for music and

played both piano and organ for her church

for many years. She and her husband enjoyed

traveling all over the country in their RV for

years before he passed away. She was active in

church and Sunday school until her health

prevented her from being able to attend.

The family will receive friends Friday 3/24/17 at the Heath Funeral Chapel

Tribute Center at 328 In-graham Ave. from 12:00 - 1:30 pm with a service

to follow from 1:30 - 2:00 pm. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com.

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

