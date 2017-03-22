GARNETT FRANCES
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for GARNETT DUCAR.
DUCAR, 88
LAKELAND - Garnett Frances Ducar (also known as Nana), of Lakeland, age 88 passed away 3/19/17 at home of natural causes.
She was preceded in death by her husband John D. Ducar and two
sisters, Gladys Tinsley & Cleo Perdue.
Garnett is survived by one sister Zola (Bob)
Hudson, four children, Sheryl (Ron) Baxley, David (Janie) Ducar, Ed Ducar & Terry Ducar,
7 grandchildren & 8 great grandchildren & many nieces & nephews.
She was a very loving and supportive mother
and grandmother. She had a gift for music and
played both piano and organ for her church
for many years. She and her husband enjoyed
traveling all over the country in their RV for
years before he passed away. She was active in
church and Sunday school until her health
prevented her from being able to attend.
The family will receive friends Friday 3/24/17 at the Heath Funeral Chapel
Tribute Center at 328 In-graham Ave. from 12:00 - 1:30 pm with a service
to follow from 1:30 - 2:00 pm. Graveside service to follow at Oak Hill Burial Park.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com.
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger on Mar. 22, 2017