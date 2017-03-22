GLEN EDWARD
GODDARD, 64
LAKELAND - Glen Edward Goddard, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.
He was born July 26, 1952 to Herman and the late Helen (Miller) Goddard in Springfield, IL. He was a veteran of Vietnam War serving the U.S. Navy. In his career he worked at his father's business, Herman's Garage (IL), Allis Chalmers (IL), then moved to FL and worked in the manufacturing industry and for a number of years in the automotive service industry, retiring from the City of Lakeland in 2016. He enjoyed serving God and his church, Abundant Life Church of God.
Glen is survived by loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Urbanski) Goddard; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Brinn (Luedeman) Goddard; grandchildren, Alissa and Nickolas Goddard; sisters, Patricia Fenton (IL) and Debbie (Ronnie) Edwards (TN), and brother, David Goddard (IL); nieces and nephew.
Family and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL on (today) Thursday, March 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. His life will be celebrated on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 AM at Abundant Life Church of God, 6725 N. Socrum Loop Road Lakeland, FL. Graveside service with military honors to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM.
Published in Ledger on Mar. 22, 2017