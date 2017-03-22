Obituary Guest Book View Sign

GLEN EDWARD

GODDARD, 64



LAKELAND - Glen Edward Goddard, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.

He was born July 26, 1952 to Herman and the late Helen (Miller) Goddard in Springfield, IL. He was a veteran of Vietnam War serving the U.S. Navy. In his career he worked at his father's business, Herman's Garage (IL), Allis Chalmers (IL), then moved to FL and worked in the manufacturing industry and for a number of years in the automotive service industry, retiring from the City of Lakeland in 2016. He enjoyed serving God and his church, Abundant Life Church of God.

Glen is survived by loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Urbanski) Goddard; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Brinn (Luedeman) Goddard; grandchildren, Alissa and Nickolas Goddard; sisters, Patricia Fenton (IL) and Debbie (Ronnie) Edwards (TN), and brother, David Goddard (IL); nieces and nephew.

Family and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL on (today) Thursday, March 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. His life will be celebrated on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 AM at Abundant Life Church of God, 6725 N. Socrum Loop Road Lakeland, FL. Graveside service with military honors to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM.

GLEN EDWARDGODDARD, 64LAKELAND - Glen Edward Goddard, 64, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, March 20, 2017 at Good Shepherd Hospice in Lakeland, FL.He was born July 26, 1952 to Herman and the late Helen (Miller) Goddard in Springfield, IL. He was a veteran of Vietnam War serving the U.S. Navy. In his career he worked at his father's business, Herman's Garage (IL), Allis Chalmers (IL), then moved to FL and worked in the manufacturing industry and for a number of years in the automotive service industry, retiring from the City of Lakeland in 2016. He enjoyed serving God and his church, Abundant Life Church of God.Glen is survived by loving wife of 45 years, Kathleen (Urbanski) Goddard; son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Brinn (Luedeman) Goddard; grandchildren, Alissa and Nickolas Goddard; sisters, Patricia Fenton (IL) and Debbie (Ronnie) Edwards (TN), and brother, David Goddard (IL); nieces and nephew.Family and friends are invited to visiting hours at the Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, Serenity Gardens Chapel, 3350 Mall Hill Drive Lakeland, FL on (today) Thursday, March 23rd from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. His life will be celebrated on Friday, March 24th at 10:00 AM at Abundant Life Church of God, 6725 N. Socrum Loop Road Lakeland, FL. Graveside service with military honors to follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL at 1:30 PM. Funeral Home Gentry-Morrison Funeral Homes - North Lakeland

3350 Mall Hill Drive

Lakeland , FL 33810

(863) 858-4474 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger on Mar. 22, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com