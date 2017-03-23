FRANCIS HUGHES
JAHNA, 90
LAKE WALES - Francis H. Jahna of Lake Wales, Florida passed away Sunday, March 19, 2017 at his residence.
He was born January 10, 1927 in Danville, Illinois to the late Emil R. and Nola E. (Hughes) Jahna. He has been a lifelong resident of the area. He was the Owner/ Operator of Lake Wales Independent Sand Company. He served in the Merchant Marines and was of the Methodist faith. Francis enjoyed fishing, gardening and his family.
He is preceded in death by his wife Wanda Jean Norris Jahna.
He is survived by his daughters Nola Ferrell and husband John of Jacksonville, AR, Barbara Bonnay of Lake Wales, FL, sons Richard Norris Jahna and wife Debby of Lake Wales, FL, Francis Hughes Jahna, Jr. of Lake Wales, FL, 5 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be held from 4:00-6:00PM Wed-nesday, March 29, 2017 with an opportunity for family and friends to share at Marion Nelson Funeral Home Lake Wales.
Marion Nelson Funeral Home
454 S Buckmoore Rd
Lake Wales, FL 33853
(863) 676-2541
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017