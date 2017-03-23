Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAVIS DOCKERY LAKELAND - Mavis 'Dene' Dockery died on "DENE" March. View Sign

LAKELAND - Mavis 'Dene' Dockery died on March 20, 2017, at Florida Hospital at Connerton, Land O' Lakes.

Dene was the daughter of Sam and Eunice Grant of Snow Hill, North Carolina. Dene was born on January 26, 1934. She grew up on a tobacco farm with four older brothers who are deceased: Jake, Reuben, Harding, and Raymond Kearney. Dene's younger sister, Mary Carraway (Robert), survives her.

Dene lived a colorful life, volunteering for the Army and being stationed in Germany in the 1950s where she met and married her husband of 22 years, Charles C. 'Doc' Dockery. Eventually Dene and Doc moved to Lakeland, Florida, in 1961 where she has resided since.

Dene's proud children are: Carl C. Dockery (Andrea), Michele D. Jones (Fred), grandchildren: Justin Renwald (Rachel), Katharine Dockery, and great grandchildren: Raelin Renwald and Jyden Renwald.

Dene is remembered fondly and lovingly by her family and friends as a strong, resilient, and independent woman who was generous with her love and loyalty. Being a mother was her calling, and she fulfilled that role admirably. Unforgettably, Dene also had a great sense of humor and could turn a phrase in a Southern way like few others! As an example, Carl and Michele remember being told to do something or she would 'jerk a knot in your tail.'

We will celebrate Dene Dockery's life on Saturday, March 25, at the Family Worship Center, Joy Center, 10:00 a.m. viewing, 11:00 a.m. funeral.

