Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for PAUL G. JAMESON /8/1921 - 3/20/2017 LAKE WALES - Paul G Jameson. View Sign

PAUL G. JAMESON

2/8/1921 - 3/20/2017



LAKE WALES - Paul G. Jameson, our beloved 'Papa', passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 20th, 2017, at his home in Lake Wales, FL after a brief illness. A decorated WWII veteran, he was a Captain in the Army Air Corps and flew 53 missions in the Pacific theater. After being shot down over the Aleutian Islands, he miraculously piloted his B-25 to a safe crash landing off the coast of Alaska and the entire crew survived!

Paul was born in Kansas City, Mo., February 8, 1921, the son of Anna Birkley and George Paul Jameson. After the war he met and married his 'love at first sight' Betty Jean Vaughn. He completed his undergraduate degree at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO and then earned his Masters in Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University. In 1948, he joined Royal Dutch Shell as a research chemist and the patents he was awarded then are still in use today. During his 35 year career with Shell he headed their aviation fuels division. Paul retired in 1980 and for the last 37 years he and Betty have been active residents of the Mountain Lake community.

An avid sports enthusiast, Paul lettered in college football. Whether fly fishing in the Adirondacks, golfing on any course in the world, shooting a hole-in-one at age 82, playing serious bridge and gin rummy or winning the Mountain Lake pool shark award in 2015, he liked to compete!

Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Betty Vaughn Jameson; his daughter Sue Massey Williamson, his son George P. Jameson and daughter-in-law, Anne Jameson; his grandchildren: Vaughn Massey, Lee Massey Heekin, Christopher P. Simpson, Paul G. Jameson II and Elizabeth Jameson; and his three great grandchildren: James R. Heekin V, Gray Heekin, and Aiden Simpson.

He was pre-deceased by his daughter Leslie Jameson Simpson, and his two brothers, Louis G. Jameson and Stanley G. Jameson.

A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 221 South Fourth St., Lake Wales, FL 33853, on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 AM.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mountain Lake Community Service, PO Box 832, Lake Wales, FL 33859, or to the .







PAUL G. JAMESON2/8/1921 - 3/20/2017LAKE WALES - Paul G. Jameson, our beloved 'Papa', passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 20th, 2017, at his home in Lake Wales, FL after a brief illness. A decorated WWII veteran, he was a Captain in the Army Air Corps and flew 53 missions in the Pacific theater. After being shot down over the Aleutian Islands, he miraculously piloted his B-25 to a safe crash landing off the coast of Alaska and the entire crew survived!Paul was born in Kansas City, Mo., February 8, 1921, the son of Anna Birkley and George Paul Jameson. After the war he met and married his 'love at first sight' Betty Jean Vaughn. He completed his undergraduate degree at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO and then earned his Masters in Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University. In 1948, he joined Royal Dutch Shell as a research chemist and the patents he was awarded then are still in use today. During his 35 year career with Shell he headed their aviation fuels division. Paul retired in 1980 and for the last 37 years he and Betty have been active residents of the Mountain Lake community.An avid sports enthusiast, Paul lettered in college football. Whether fly fishing in the Adirondacks, golfing on any course in the world, shooting a hole-in-one at age 82, playing serious bridge and gin rummy or winning the Mountain Lake pool shark award in 2015, he liked to compete!Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Betty Vaughn Jameson; his daughter Sue Massey Williamson, his son George P. Jameson and daughter-in-law, Anne Jameson; his grandchildren: Vaughn Massey, Lee Massey Heekin, Christopher P. Simpson, Paul G. Jameson II and Elizabeth Jameson; and his three great grandchildren: James R. Heekin V, Gray Heekin, and Aiden Simpson.He was pre-deceased by his daughter Leslie Jameson Simpson, and his two brothers, Louis G. Jameson and Stanley G. Jameson.A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 221 South Fourth St., Lake Wales, FL 33853, on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 AM.In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mountain Lake Community Service, PO Box 832, Lake Wales, FL 33859, or to the . Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations