2/8/1921 - 3/20/2017
LAKE WALES - Paul G. Jameson, our beloved 'Papa', passed away peacefully at the age of 96 on March 20th, 2017, at his home in Lake Wales, FL after a brief illness. A decorated WWII veteran, he was a Captain in the Army Air Corps and flew 53 missions in the Pacific theater. After being shot down over the Aleutian Islands, he miraculously piloted his B-25 to a safe crash landing off the coast of Alaska and the entire crew survived!
Paul was born in Kansas City, Mo., February 8, 1921, the son of Anna Birkley and George Paul Jameson. After the war he met and married his 'love at first sight' Betty Jean Vaughn. He completed his undergraduate degree at William Jewell College in Liberty, MO and then earned his Masters in Chemistry at Johns Hopkins University. In 1948, he joined Royal Dutch Shell as a research chemist and the patents he was awarded then are still in use today. During his 35 year career with Shell he headed their aviation fuels division. Paul retired in 1980 and for the last 37 years he and Betty have been active residents of the Mountain Lake community.
An avid sports enthusiast, Paul lettered in college football. Whether fly fishing in the Adirondacks, golfing on any course in the world, shooting a hole-in-one at age 82, playing serious bridge and gin rummy or winning the Mountain Lake pool shark award in 2015, he liked to compete!
Paul is survived by his devoted wife of 71 years, Betty Vaughn Jameson; his daughter Sue Massey Williamson, his son George P. Jameson and daughter-in-law, Anne Jameson; his grandchildren: Vaughn Massey, Lee Massey Heekin, Christopher P. Simpson, Paul G. Jameson II and Elizabeth Jameson; and his three great grandchildren: James R. Heekin V, Gray Heekin, and Aiden Simpson.
He was pre-deceased by his daughter Leslie Jameson Simpson, and his two brothers, Louis G. Jameson and Stanley G. Jameson.
A memorial service will be held at Good Shepherd Episcopal Church, 221 South Fourth St., Lake Wales, FL 33853, on Saturday, March 25, at 10:30 AM.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial donations to Mountain Lake Community Service, PO Box 832, Lake Wales, FL 33859, or to the
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017