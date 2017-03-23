DONNA M.
MITCHELL-MURPHY
LAKELAND - Donna M. Mitchell-Murphy passed away on March 20, 2017, due to a short struggle with cancer.
Donna worked for the Devereux Cor. caring for the behavioral challenged for 15 years before retiring. She loved life and lived it to the fullest ( her way). Everyone that met her loved her and she loved everyone.
She is survived by her husband Sue Murphy of Davenport, Fl, where they lived with two beloved pets Buddy and Ozzie, two children, a son and his wife Mike and Linda busch of Willlmington, Delaware, a daughter and her husband Beth and Ken Schuler of Arden, Delaware, grandson Branden LaCurts of Dover, Delaware, two sisters Fay Bunker and Kathy Mitchell, both of Indianapolis, In, beloved aunt Ester of Ca. and special uncle Joe of Fl, three close friends Anne of Pa. Pat of Fl. and Natalie of Fl. She will be GREATLY missed by all.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017