HOLLOWAY BOHANAN, 78
LAKELAND - Deanna Holloway Bohanan was born in Tampa, Florida on September 8, 1938. She moved to Lakeland as a child. She went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 22, 2017.
She was an elementary school teacher in Lakeland for Polk County schools.
Deanna, and her husband, John, are members of Calvary Baptist Church.
She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.
Deanna was awarded the Kappa Delta Education award for her education achievement in college. She was chosen as Polk County Teacher of the year at Combee Elementary School.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Bohanan; son, Paul Bohanan; daughter, Kelly Goforth (son-in-law Alex); brother Stephen Holloway (sister-in-law, Sharon) and beloved nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman and Myra Holloway and her sister, Judith Cash (brother-in-law, Leon).
The viewing will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, followed by a Funeral Procession and Committal Service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017