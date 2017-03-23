Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DEANNA HOLLOWAY BOHANAN. View Sign

DEANNA

HOLLOWAY BOHANAN, 78



LAKELAND - Deanna Holloway Bohanan was born in Tampa, Florida on September 8, 1938. She moved to Lakeland as a child. She went home to be with her Lord Jesus Christ on March 22, 2017.

She was an elementary school teacher in Lakeland for Polk County schools.

Deanna, and her husband, John, are members of Calvary Baptist Church.

She graduated Summa Cum Laude from Florida Southern College with a Bachelor of Science degree in Elementary Education.

Deanna was awarded the Kappa Delta Education award for her education achievement in college. She was chosen as Polk County Teacher of the year at Combee Elementary School.

She is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Bohanan; son, Paul Bohanan; daughter, Kelly Goforth (son-in-law Alex); brother Stephen Holloway (sister-in-law, Sharon) and beloved nephews and nieces. She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Herman and Myra Holloway and her sister, Judith Cash (brother-in-law, Leon).

The viewing will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. and funeral services at 11:00 at Calvary Baptist Church, 1945 North Florida Ave., Lakeland, Florida, followed by a Funeral Procession and Committal Service at Oak Hill Burial Park, Lakeland, Florida.



Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com