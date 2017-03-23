Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for T.R. "BUDDY" REGISTER. View Sign

T.R. 'BUDDY'

REGISTER, 82



WINTER HAVEN - T.R. 'Buddy' Register passed away peacefully surrounded by his family March 21, 2017 at the Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale. Born in Durham, NC to the late Theodore R. Register Sr. and Bertha Mae Purvis Register on November 27, 1934.

He is predeceased by his brother Bill Register and his son David Register. He is survived by his wife of 40 yrs., Ginny Register and his children Randy Register of Kingston, TN, Steve Register and his wife Louise of Orlando, FL, Pat Register Hicks and her husband Mitch of Lake Wales, and Travis Register and his wife Blynda of Savannah, GA. He leaves behind his brother Don Register and wife Phyllis of Fayetteville, NC, his sister Syble Joiner of Durham, NC, and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He retired from the US Air Force after 20yrs of service. He moved to Winter Haven in 1986 where he owned and operated Register's Auto Sales for over 20 yrs. Buddy was a faithful member of the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven.

A celebration of his life will be held at the First Baptist Church of Winter Haven on Friday March 24. The family will receive friends from 10-11 am and the service will follow. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that a donation be given to the First Baptist Church, 198 W Central Ave., Winter Haven, FL 33880, in his honor.







