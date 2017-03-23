Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for HORST VON PALESKE. View Sign

HORST

VON PALESKE, M.D., 91



LAKELAND - Dr. Horst von Paleske of Lakeland passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2017.

He was born on September 30, 1925 in Hamburg Germany. He is survived by Gerda, his wife of 54 years; his children Martin and Stefanie Bush Philip ; his grandchildren Catherine and Alexander; and his sister, Hella von Paleske, living in Hamburg.

Horst graduated from the Hamburg University Medical School and came to the United States in 1955 where he did a rotating internship at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He then completed two years of adult orthopaedic residency at Mt. Carmel University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and a one year residency in pediatric orthopaedic surgery at The Childrens Hospital Ohio State University.

In 1960 he began his medical career as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Carbondale, Illinois where he met his wife Gerda, who was an exchange student at Southern Illinois University.

In 1969 he and his family moved to Lakeland. He started his practice at Lakeland Orthopaedics Clinic from which he retired in 1993. He was among the first surgeons to perform total hip replacements in Lakeland. He was also President of the Medical Staff at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was Board Certified and member of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.

He enjoyed traveling and visiting many countries around the world. He also had a love for sailing, painting and spending time with his family at the beach on Anna Maria Island. He was loved by many of his patients and staff who always appreciated his empathy and good sense of humor.

The family will receive friends for a Memorial at 3pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801. The Interment will take place in Germany at a later date.

In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the or the Lakeland High School Dreadnaught Band, 726 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL 33801.







HORSTVON PALESKE, M.D., 91LAKELAND - Dr. Horst von Paleske of Lakeland passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2017.He was born on September 30, 1925 in Hamburg Germany. He is survived by Gerda, his wife of 54 years; his children Martin and Stefanie Bush Philip ; his grandchildren Catherine and Alexander; and his sister, Hella von Paleske, living in Hamburg.Horst graduated from the Hamburg University Medical School and came to the United States in 1955 where he did a rotating internship at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He then completed two years of adult orthopaedic residency at Mt. Carmel University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and a one year residency in pediatric orthopaedic surgery at The Childrens Hospital Ohio State University.In 1960 he began his medical career as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Carbondale, Illinois where he met his wife Gerda, who was an exchange student at Southern Illinois University.In 1969 he and his family moved to Lakeland. He started his practice at Lakeland Orthopaedics Clinic from which he retired in 1993. He was among the first surgeons to perform total hip replacements in Lakeland. He was also President of the Medical Staff at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was Board Certified and member of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.He enjoyed traveling and visiting many countries around the world. He also had a love for sailing, painting and spending time with his family at the beach on Anna Maria Island. He was loved by many of his patients and staff who always appreciated his empathy and good sense of humor.The family will receive friends for a Memorial at 3pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801. The Interment will take place in Germany at a later date.In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the or the Lakeland High School Dreadnaught Band, 726 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL 33801. Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations