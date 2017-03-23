HORST
VON PALESKE, M.D., 91
LAKELAND - Dr. Horst von Paleske of Lakeland passed away peacefully at his home on March 20, 2017.
He was born on September 30, 1925 in Hamburg Germany. He is survived by Gerda, his wife of 54 years; his children Martin and Stefanie Bush Philip ; his grandchildren Catherine and Alexander; and his sister, Hella von Paleske, living in Hamburg.
Horst graduated from the Hamburg University Medical School and came to the United States in 1955 where he did a rotating internship at Tampa General Hospital in Tampa, Florida. He then completed two years of adult orthopaedic residency at Mt. Carmel University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio and a one year residency in pediatric orthopaedic surgery at The Childrens Hospital Ohio State University.
In 1960 he began his medical career as an Orthopaedic Surgeon in Carbondale, Illinois where he met his wife Gerda, who was an exchange student at Southern Illinois University.
In 1969 he and his family moved to Lakeland. He started his practice at Lakeland Orthopaedics Clinic from which he retired in 1993. He was among the first surgeons to perform total hip replacements in Lakeland. He was also President of the Medical Staff at Lakeland Regional Medical Center. He was Board Certified and member of the American Board of Orthopaedic Surgery.
He enjoyed traveling and visiting many countries around the world. He also had a love for sailing, painting and spending time with his family at the beach on Anna Maria Island. He was loved by many of his patients and staff who always appreciated his empathy and good sense of humor.
The family will receive friends for a Memorial at 3pm on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Gentry Morrison Funeral Home Southside Chapel, 1727 Bartow Road, Lakeland, Florida 33801. The Interment will take place in Germany at a later date.
In lieu of flowers a donation may be made to the
or the Lakeland High School Dreadnaught Band, 726 Hollingsworth Road, Lakeland, FL 33801.
