ROBERT LYNWOOD
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ROBERT LYNWOOD GARDNER.
GARDNER, 83
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Robert Lynwood Gardner, age 83, of Auburndale passed away Monday, March 20, 2017 in Tampa.
Mr. Gardner was born in Highland Home, Alabama to Shelby and Mary Gardner and had lived in this area since 1948. Mr. Gardner was a retired Truck Driver and enjoyed spending time with his family.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Genevieve and sons Wayne and Bo. Surviving are his brother, Steve Gardner, grandchildren, Craig Gardner, Chris Gardner, Alicia Lynn, Brandy Burton and Cody Gardner and 9 great grandchildren.
Funeral services will take place Friday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home, Auburndale with visitation beginning at 10 AM. Interment will take place at Auburndale Memorial Park.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017