WINTER HAVEN - Sandra Gersch Neitsch passed away Monday, March 20, 2017, at home with her husband and son at each side. She was born August 14, 1949, in Dallas, Texas, to Violet and Herbert Gersch.
After receiving her B.A. from Concordia Lutheran Teachers' College in River Forest, Illinois, she married Howard Neitsch on July 31, 1971, in Dallas, Texas. Together they moved to Winter Haven, Florida, to teach at Grace Lutheran School, where she taught 4th grade for 11 years until she became a stay-at-home Mom for their son Bradley. She also taught 4th grade and served as a math specialist at Caldwell Elementary School in Auburndale for 29 years where she was honored by colleagues as Teacher of the Year.
As an active member of Grace Lutheran Church, Sandy showed her love of music as a member of the handbell and church choirs. She was also the director for the Church's Youth Motion Choir. She taught English to children as part of Grace's Refugee Resettlement program.
Sandy especially enjoyed spending time at the beach collecting shells, watching sunsets and fishing.
Sandy was preceded in death by her parents, infant twin brother and sister, and brother Don Gersch of Dallas, Texas.
She is survived by Howard Neitsch, her husband of 45 years; son Bradley of Winter Haven; sister Sharlene Friederichs (Phil) of Boca Raton; brother-in-law James Neitsch and sister-in-law Alice Austin (Don), all of Georgetown, Texas.
Her faith in Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior was central to her life. Her inspiring faith shone brightly with one of her favorite statements: 'I know that God is driving the bus and I'm along for the ride, even though there are potholes along the way.'
Services will be held at 3:00 pm on Sunday, March 26, at Grace Lutheran Church followed by a reception. Contributions in Sandy's memory may be sent to: Grace Lutheran Church music ministry, Tampa General Cancer Center or H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center.
