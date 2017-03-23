BOYCE B.
HORNE, Sr., 85
AUBURNDALE - Mr. Boyce B. Horne, Sr. age 85, a resident of Auburndale passed away Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.
Mr. Horne was born September 28, 1931 in Wayne, West Virginia to Roscoe and Nora (McCoy) Horne. He was a resident of Auburndale since 1976 coming from Columbus, Ohio. Boyce was a United States Marine Veteran. He retired in 1994 from Badcock Furniture in Auburndale. He enjoyed fishing, working and being with family. He was preceded in death by his parents; 4 brothers: Paul, Norf, Willard & Wetzel and 2 sisters: Maxine & Dorothy.
Boyce is survived by his loving family: wife of 62 years: Virginia 'Ginny' Horne of Auburndale, daughter: Kim (Dan) Cubert of Winter Haven, son: Jay (Danease) Horne of Auburndale, 5 grandchildren: Brandon, Meg-han, Tess, Tyler & Taten.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon Saturday, March 25, 2017 at Kersey Funeral Home with visitation beginning at 11:00 AM. Interment will follow at Auburndale Memorial Park with Military Honors.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017