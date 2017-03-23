WILLIAM C. "BILL" WERGEN

Obituary

WILLIAM 'BILL' C.
WERGEN, 82

HAINES CITY - William 'Bill' C. Wergen, 82, went to be with the Lord on 3/8/17. Service will be Fri. at 10 am at St. Ann Catholic Church, Haines City. Oak Ridge F.C.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2017
