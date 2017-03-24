Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jinny Mears Chaffin. View Sign

JINNY MEARS

CHAFFIN



AUBURNDALE - Mrs. Jinny Mears Chaffin of Auburndale passed away Thursday, March 23, 2017 in Lakeland.

Mrs. Chaffin was born in St. Cloud, Fl. and had lived in this area for the past 67 years. She was a retired first grade teacher with Auburndale Central School and was a member of First Presbyterian Church in Auburndale and had served for many years as a volunteer with Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale.

Mrs. Chaffin was preceded in death by her husbands, Kenny Mears and Harold Chaffin. Survivors include 2 sons, Jim (Lynda) and Phil (Mary Ann) Chaffin of Lakeland, 2 daughters, Patty (David) Singleton and Cheryl (Kevin) Egbert, both of Lakeland, 8 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

A memorial service will take place Monday at 11 AM at the Kersey Funeral Home in Auburndale. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 AM at the funeral home.



