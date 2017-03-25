KATHERINE DUNN
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Dunn Lathrop.
LATHROP
LAKELAND - Katherine Dunn Lathrop passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at her residence at the Estates at Carpenter's in Lakeland, Florida. She was 98 years old.
A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenter's on April 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with The Reverend Norm Bradney officiating.
Mrs. Lathrop was born in Virginia, where she grew up in Alexandria and Richmond. A Home Economics graduate of Syracuse University, she was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Over the years she served the sorority in a number of capacities including a member of its National Council for eight years. Having been a member of both the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches, she was also a long-time member of the Babson Park Community Church. She belonged to the Babson Park Women's Club, The Lake Wales Music Club, and the American Association of University Women and in Lakeland she was a member of Chapter AW, PEO.
Mrs. Lathrop was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Henry and one sister, Helen D. Hewlett of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Lathrop is survived by her remaining sister Anne D. Sigler of Lakeland, and by a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many loving friends. Following cremation interment will be in the Lathrop family plot in West Hill Cemetery in Sherburne, New York.
Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 830 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.
Condolences may be sent to the family at
www.heathfuneralchapel.com
Heath Funeral Chapel
328 South Ingraham Avenue
Lakeland, FL 33801
(863) 682-0111
Published in Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2017