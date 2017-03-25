Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Katherine Dunn Lathrop. View Sign

KATHERINE DUNN

LATHROP



LAKELAND - Katherine Dunn Lathrop passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at her residence at the Estates at Carpenter's in Lakeland, Florida. She was 98 years old.

A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenter's on April 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with The Reverend Norm Bradney officiating.

Mrs. Lathrop was born in Virginia, where she grew up in Alexandria and Richmond. A Home Economics graduate of Syracuse University, she was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Over the years she served the sorority in a number of capacities including a member of its National Council for eight years. Having been a member of both the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches, she was also a long-time member of the Babson Park Community Church. She belonged to the Babson Park Women's Club, The Lake Wales Music Club, and the American Association of University Women and in Lakeland she was a member of Chapter AW, PEO.

Mrs. Lathrop was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Henry and one sister, Helen D. Hewlett of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Lathrop is survived by her remaining sister Anne D. Sigler of Lakeland, and by a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many loving friends. Following cremation interment will be in the Lathrop family plot in West Hill Cemetery in Sherburne, New York.

Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 830 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.

Condolences may be sent to the family at

www.heathfuneralchapel.com







KATHERINE DUNNLATHROPLAKELAND - Katherine Dunn Lathrop passed away Thursday, March 16, 2017 at her residence at the Estates at Carpenter's in Lakeland, Florida. She was 98 years old.A memorial service will be held at the Estates at Carpenter's on April 3, 2017 at 2:00 p.m. with The Reverend Norm Bradney officiating.Mrs. Lathrop was born in Virginia, where she grew up in Alexandria and Richmond. A Home Economics graduate of Syracuse University, she was also a member of Sigma Kappa sorority. Over the years she served the sorority in a number of capacities including a member of its National Council for eight years. Having been a member of both the Presbyterian and Methodist Churches, she was also a long-time member of the Babson Park Community Church. She belonged to the Babson Park Women's Club, The Lake Wales Music Club, and the American Association of University Women and in Lakeland she was a member of Chapter AW, PEO.Mrs. Lathrop was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Henry and one sister, Helen D. Hewlett of San Antonio, Texas. Mrs. Lathrop is survived by her remaining sister Anne D. Sigler of Lakeland, and by a number of nieces and nephews. She will be missed by many loving friends. Following cremation interment will be in the Lathrop family plot in West Hill Cemetery in Sherburne, New York.Memorials may be made to The Salvation Army, 830 N. Massachusetts Avenue, Lakeland, Florida 33801.Condolences may be sent to the family at Funeral Home Heath Funeral Chapel

328 South Ingraham Avenue

Lakeland , FL 33801

(863) 682-0111 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com