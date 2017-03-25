TAMRA RENEE
KLOSTERMAN
LAKELAND - Tamra Renee Klosterman passed away Thursday March 23, 2017. She was born August 22, 1962 in East St. Louis, Illinois.
She is survived by her husband, Todd Klosterman; son, Justin Fritz; granddaughter, Payton Renee Fritz; her mother, Martriess McLean; stepfather Bobby McLean, sisters, Kimberly Russom, Tessie Redmer and Whitney Oliva.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 pm on Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Heath Funeral Chapel, 328 S. Ingraham Avenue, Lakeland with a reception in the Tribute Center immediately following.
