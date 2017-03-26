MARCELLA 'MARCY' HALL, 90
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MARCELLA "MARCY" HALL.
WINTER HAVEN - Marcella 'Marcy' Hall of Winter Haven, FL, passed away of natural causes, Wednesday March 8, 2017. She was 90 years old. Marcy was born in Hancock, Michigan on September 13, 1926 to Elmer and Margaret Kratt. She attended school in Hancock and graduated from the University of Michigan with a degree in Liberal Arts. She married James Hall in Detroit, Michigan in 1948. They raised three children in the Detroit area during the 1950s and 60s. They spent about 20 years as winter residents at Schalamar Creek in Lakeland, FL., and their summers in St. Clair, MI.
Marcy was preceded in death by her husband James of 64 years. She is survived by her daughters Susan Roberts (Richard) of Winter Haven and Vicki Pfeiffer of Taos, NM; her son David Hall (Denise) of Wheaton, IL; a sister Patricia Silverwood of Philadelphia PA; seven grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.
A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday April 1 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph Catholic Chapel in Winter Haven, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation or Good Shepherd Hospice in Auburndale, FL. Condolences may be sent to www. oakridgefuneralcare.com
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2017