GRAYDON, 72



WINTER HAVEN - Robert H. Graydon, 72, of Winter Haven, FL passed away on March 22, 2017 at Winter Haven Hospital.

Born April 4, 1944 in Greenville, SC to Lawrence and Margaree Graydon, he moved to Winter Haven in 1983 from Clarksville, TN. Robert was a production manager for the News Chief until they sold and he opened his own print shop, Express Printing in Winter Haven, which he ran until he sold to retire in 2007. He was a member of Grace Lutheran Church and a past member of the Cypress Gardens Sertoma Club and Past-Master of Recovery Lodge, F &AM in Greenville, SC.

Robert is survived by his wife of 46 years, Janice; a daughter, Tracey Graydon Green and her husband, Scott of Denver, CO; a son, Bryan Graydon and his wife Kate of Lakeland, FL; his mother, Margaree Graydon of Greenville, SC; a brother; two sisters; and two grandchildren, Aubrey Graydon and Matthew Green.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2:00pm, Tuesday, March 28, 2017 at Grace Lutheran Church. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in his name to Grace Lutheran Church.

Condolences may be sent at

www.oakridgefuneralcare.com



