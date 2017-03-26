NICOLE JO
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for NICOLE JO PETERSON.
PETERSON, 22
LAKE ALFRED - Miss Nicole Jo Peterson, age 22, a resident of Lake Alfred passed away Mon., March 20, 2017.
Miss Peterson was born Sept. 5, 1994 in Winter Haven to Harold Garrison and Juneann Roberta (Hickman) Peterson. Nicole was a lifetime Polk County resident and graduated from Auburndale High School Class of 2013. She was involved with the Auburndale High School Chorus. Nicole is on the cover of EZ Rider Magazine April 2017 issue. She enjoyed writing poems, drawing & being with her family.
She was preceded in death by her paternal & maternal grandparents and 2 uncles.
Nicole is survived by her loving and devoted family: parents: Harold and Juneann Peterson of Lake Alfred, 3 sisters: Kira Lynn Peterson and boyfriend John Hamm of Auburndale, Mandy Joy Curtiss and husband Derek of Winter Haven, Julie Dawn Wolff and husband Jacob of Columbus, OH, 2 nieces: Ciara Rose Clendening and Aurora Hamm, several aunts & uncles.
Services will be private.
Arrangements By: Kersey Funeral Home.
Kersey Funeral Home
108 Lake Stella Drive
Auburndale, FL 33823
(863) 967-1167
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2017