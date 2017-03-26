RALPH E.
LESLIE, 81
LAKELAND - Ralph E. Leslie, 81, of Lakeland, went to be with his Lord March 22, 2017. He was born in Summerfield, FL March 18, 1936. He grew up in Olivet and charlotte, Michigan. He graduated from Charlotte High School in 1954 and then attended North Central Bible College and then graduated from Southeastern Bible College of Lakeland in 1959.
Ralph was an ordained minister in the Assembly of God Church and spent 18 years as a missionary to Peru, as well as 3 years on staff at Southeastern University. He married Faith Nichol in 1963 in Oakland Park, FL.
He is preceded in death by his parents Chester and Lois Leslie; brother Max and grandson Joseph.
Left to treasure his memory is his wife Faith; children Melinda Garcia Michael , Ralph Leslie Kelly and Victoria Leslie; grandchildren Alyssa, Salit, Nissim, Daniel, Ariel, Josiah and Aman; great-grandchildren Joseph, Branden and Samantha; brothers Donald Velma , Robert Phyllis and Joseph Patricia Leslie.
A visitation will be held 11AM-1PM at the Lakeland Funeral Home on Monday, March 27, 2017 with a funeral service at 1PM. Interment to follow in the Lakeland Memorial Gardens.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2017