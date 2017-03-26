TERESA LEE
RUSH
11/8/1963 - 3/23/2017
POLK CITY - Teresa Lee Rush, age 53, passed away March 23, 2017 at the Lakeland Hospice House.
Teresa was born in Lakeland, Fl. on November 8, 1963. She Lived in Lakeland most of her life. She moved to Polk City in 1998. She was a homemaker and of the Church of God faith.
She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas & Annie (Anderson) Powell.
She is survived by her husband Scott Rush, daughters Ashley & Jessica Rush, son Jonathan Rush, brother Joe (Amy) Powell and grandson Aiden.
The family will receive friends Monday March 27, 2017 from 10:00-11:00 A.M. at Seigler Funeral Home-Chapel. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 A.M.
Condolences may be sent to the family @
seiglerfuneralhome.net.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Seigler Funeral Home, Mulberry, Fl.
Seigler Funeral Home - Mulberry
1300 E.Canal St.
Mulberry , FL 33860
(863)425-1131
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2017