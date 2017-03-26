WESLEY AYN BLANTON
|
HAMILTON
ARMSTRONG
LAKELAND - Wesley Ayn passed peacefully in her sleep 3-3-2017, from complications of MS. No services will be held but donations to MS research in her name appreciated.
She is directly survived by her daughters Arianna and Alyssa Hamilton and her adopted son, also her brother Jason Lamar Blanton, her nephew Hudson Lamar Blanton and her mother. She had a huge family in the Blantons, preceded and survived by, as well as her maternal side, so many Aunts, Uncles, cousins, and her grandmother.
She was loved and will be missed.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2017