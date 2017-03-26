Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Estes George Dubie Baxter II. View Sign

WINTER HAVEN - Estes George Dubie Baxter, 73, reached his farther shore on March 22 at Good Shepherd Hospice House in Auburndale. He died of a brain tumor. A Winter Haven native, Dubie was born on September 16, 1943 to the late Francis Shelton Baxter and Jane Hill Crook Baxter.

He is survived by his brother, Jere MacLachlan Baxter, sister in law, Nancy Townsend Rawls Baxter, nephew, John Shelton Baxter and niece Katherine Rawls Baxter, all of Charlotte, NC, as well as a host of Hollmeyer, Mills and Clark cousins.

Dubie was preceded in his death by his son, Jeffrey MacLachlan Baxter.

Dubie attended Inwood Elementary, Denison Junior High, Riverside Military Academy and graduated from Winter Haven High in 1961. He was a member of the football team, Letterman's Club and was a senior notable. During high school, Dubie was a proud member of Chuck Bryan's esteemed group of electric boat drivers at Cypress Gardens. Later in life, Dubie admitted he made up many of the botanical names as he escorted tourists through the Garden's canals. He remained friends with many in the Cypress Gardens family throughout his lifetime.

Dubie attended the University of Florida. His love for the Gators knew no bounds.

He was a United States Air Force veteran and a patriot. Soon after being discharged from the Air Force, Dubie and his lifelong friend, William H. Fuller, Jr. (Slim) entered into a business partnership in Florida City, Fl., Shipwreck Furnishings. The two enterprising lads bought raw hatch covers from decommissioned WWII Liberty Ships and turned the hatch covers into highly desirable furniture pieces. Their hatch cover tables can still be found in many south Florida homes and restaurants. After that enterprise ran its course, Dubie moved back to Winter Haven and began what would become a career in the film making and video production business. Like many Havenites in that industry, he began working at the John Patterson Studios. Dubie became a respected and sought after lighting and rigging technician ('Grip') and spent over twenty years in that craft.

Dubie entered the real estate business later in life. At the time of his death, he was an agent with Sharon Watson's Real Estate Central Group in Winter Haven.

The family is overwhelmed and humbled by the love and support from Dubie's classmates and friends in Winter Haven, Bartow and throughout the state during his last few weeks.

A memorial for Dubie Baxter will be held at 5:30 on Friday, April 14, at the Derry Downs in Winter Haven.

A private, family ceremony will be held at the Evergreen Cemetery in Gainesville at a later date.

The family requests donations be made to:

John H. Hays Class of 1961 Memorial Scholarship, Polk Education Foundation, P.O. Box 391,

Bartow, Florida 33830. *ODW-Order of the Dog Walker







