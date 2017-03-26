JOSEPH

CLAXTON, 59



LAKE WALES - Joseph Claxton, 59, of Lake Wales, passed away after a long battle with cancer, while he was visiting his brother in Mount Airy, NC.

Joseph was born October 18, 1957 in Jacksonville, FL and worked for Certainteed as a plant manager.

He is survived by his wife, Judy Claxton of Lake Wales: a son Eric Claxton; grandchildren Paige and Camryn, all of Lake Wales: brothers, John Claxton and his wife Zoe of Mount Airy, NC and Jim Claxton and his wife Tai of VA.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, April 1 at 2:00 PM at the Marion Nelson Funeral Home Chapel in Lake Wales.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in his honor to Mountain Valley Hospice, 401 Technology Lane, Mount Airy, NC 27030 (336-673-3548) or The Gideon's International Processing Center; P.O. Box 97251, Washington, DC 20090-7251 (866-382-4253).

Marion Nelson Funeral Home handling arrangements.



