DR. M. LOUISE 'CASEY'
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for DR. M. LOUISE "CASEY" CASON.
CASON, 93
GAINESVILLE - Dr. M. Louise Cason, 'Casey' to friends and family, 93, of Gainesville, Florida and formerly of Coconut Grove in Miami, Florida, passed away peacefully Friday, March 17, 2017.
Born on March 26, 1923 in Lakeland, Florida, she was preceded in death by her father and mother, Oscar and Mossie Turner Cason of Lakeland, FL, her loving partner, Ruth Faulds Taylor of Gainesville, FL, and three siblings, Dorothy Cason of Miami, Robert Cason of Lakeland and Claude T. Cason, Sr., of Jacksonville, FL. She is survived by two great-nieces, Sharon Cason of Gloucester, VA and Debi Cason Wilburn of Gatlinburg, TN, and one great-great-niece, Rowan T. Schreiner of Williamsburg, VA.
Family and friends will gather informally at a later date to celebrate her life, and per her request, her ashes will be returned to nature at a local preserve of her choice.
Memorial donations may be made to: The National Audubon Society, Inc., Florida - Everglades Chapter, 4500 Biscayne Blvd Suite 205 Miami, FL, 33137.
https://give.audubon.org/Giving/Page/56/1/56
Arrangements are under the care of MILAM FUNERAL AND CREMATION SERVICES 311 S. Main St. Gainesville, FL. 32601 For the full Obituary, please visit our website www.milamfh.com
Milam Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc. of Gainesville
311 South Main Street
Gainesville, FL 32601-1803
(800) 433-5361
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2017