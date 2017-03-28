BARBARA F.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for BARBARA F. MATCHETT.
MATCHETT,82
WINTER HAVEN - Barbara F. Matchett, 82, of Winter Haven, FL passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at the Orlando Regional Medical Center.
Born March 9, 1935 in Chicago, IL, she moved here 40 years ago from Maumee, OH. She was a homemaker and a veteran of the US Navy.
Barbara is preceded in death by: a son, Michael Matchett in 1988 and her husband, Paul Matchett in 2014.
She is survived by: 2 sons, Tim Matchett and his wife, Cecelia of Winter Garden, FL and Joe Matchett and his wife, Rose of Windemere, FL; a brother; two sisters; two grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 10:00am till 11:00am, Friday, March 31, 2017 at Oak Ridge Funeral Care in Winter Haven. Graveside services will follow at Lakeside Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations in her name to Cornerstone Hospice. Condolences may be sent at
www.oakridgefuneralcare.com .
Oak Ridge Funeral Care
2425 Havendale Boulevard
Winter Haven, FL 33881
(863) 967-5090
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2017