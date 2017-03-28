Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for WILLIAM "MICHAEL" VARNER. View Sign

WILLIAM

'MICHAEL' VARNER, 64



LAKELAND - William 'Michael' Varner, 64, of Lakeland, passed from this life on March 23, 2017.

He is survived by Linda Doke Varner, his wife of 40 years; and his mother, Mary Maxine Wallace Varner, of Safety Harbor, Fla. He was preceded in death by his father, William Avis Varner; and his sister, Elaine Varner Williams. He is also survived by 3 nephews and 4 nieces.

Michael was a native of Tampa and longtime resident of Plant City, living the last 11 years of his life in Lakeland. Michael graduated from Tampa's Leto High School in 1971 and from St. Petersburg Junior College in 1973. Michael worked for 21 years as a Journeyman Pressman for the Tampa Tribune.

A visitation was held at Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home, on Monday, March 27, 2017. A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2017, at 11 am, at Sunset Memory Gardens, 11005 N. US Hwy 301, Thonotosassa, FL, 33592.



