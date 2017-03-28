JOSEPH MICHAEL
BARRETT, 50
LAKELAND - Mr. Joseph Michael Barrett, born January 30th 1967 of Oxford, CT; died Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at age 50 from liver cancer at his Lakeland, FL, home, surrounded by loved ones.
Joseph was a lifetime construction worker in Central FL. for 30 years.
He is survived by his wife Tammydee Cody Barrett of Lakeland, FL, his children Allison Cody, Bartow, FL, son Andrew Barrett, Lakeland, FL, son Daniel Cole FL, daughter Kayla Barrett, Lakeland, FL, daughter Faith Ann Barrett of Lakeland, FL and daughter Ashley Barrett Como of CT.
Also survived by Joseph's 5 sisters and 1 brother.
Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2017