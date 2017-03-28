Obituary Guest Book View Sign

CLYDE ALLEN GIBSON, 65



BARTOW - Clyde Allen Gibson, 65, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Friday, March 24, 2017, surrounded by family at his home on Lake Buffum.

He is treasured by his wife of twenty-eight years, Deanna Gibson of Bartow, and two children, Anna Mae Akers (Christopher) of Washington, D.C. and William Gibson of Bartow. He is also survived by his sister Cheryl Gibson Smith and niece Sommer White (Blake) of Atlanta, GA; grandmother-in-law Hattie Garcia, father-in-law William Simpson and mother-in-law Carolyn Simpson of Bartow; and, brother-in-law Hank Simpson (Julie), nephew Alec Simpson and niece Olivia Simpson of McKinney, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Clyde E. Gibson, mother, Ann Gibson, and nephew, Ian Smith.

Clyde was born and raised in Bartow, graduated from Emory University summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English, and earned a Juris Doctorate from Barry University. He proudly served as president of Gibson and Wirt, Inc.-a Gibson family business since 1912 and the oldest independent insurance agency in the state-where he also worked as an insurance agent and real estate broker. Alongside his two best friends from childhood, Drew Guffey and Steve Brown, the trio expanded the business over four decades of partnership, ringing in the agency's centennial in 2012. In recent years, Clyde, Drew and Steve expanded into the firearms business, opening a branch of Shoot Straight in Lakeland.

A native son of Bartow, Clyde cherished time spent investing in the community. Over decades he passionately served as a volunteer firefighter, member of the Polk County Taxpayer's League board of directors, the Bartow Rotary Club, and the Bartow High School Booster club. His dedicated service to the community earned him the Spirit of Bartow award, the Chamber of Commerce's 'Can-Do-Super-Doer' award, and Rotary International's Paul Harris Fellow award.

A prolific reader, perennial learner, and local arts enthusiast, Clyde dedicated his civic life to supporting education. He was instrumental in bringing the International Baccalaureate School to Bartow, as well as standing up the Better Education for Students of Today and Tomorrow organization. He also served on the board of directors of the Apple School, an elementary charter school. Personally, Clyde built a home library rivaling a friendly corner bookstore.

When he couldn't be found on Main Street or on Lake Buffum, Clyde was most likely deep in the Georgia woods hunting deer or the Florida Everglades fishing for snook. Since childhood, he hunted with his family and friends at the May Bluff Hunt Club in Charlton County, Georgia, where he was affectionately known by his CB handle, 'Coon Dog.' For years, Clyde ran coon hounds as world-class deer dogs for the club, raising dozens of hounds at his Lake Buffum home. As an avid angler, Clyde and his friends incorporated the Nauti-Buoy Inc. fishing club at the last remaining privately owned cabin in the 10,000 Islands of the Everglades. Clyde's passion for hunting and fishing also took him on expeditions to far-flung locales such as Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the American West.

Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford St., Bartow, with Reverend Robert Patrick and Pastor Hank Frisbie officiating.

To honor Clyde, contributions may be made to (2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607), (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778).

Condolences to the family at

www.whiddenmcleanfuneralhome.com/







CLYDE ALLEN GIBSON, 65BARTOW - Clyde Allen Gibson, 65, passed away after a hard-fought battle with cancer on Friday, March 24, 2017, surrounded by family at his home on Lake Buffum.He is treasured by his wife of twenty-eight years, Deanna Gibson of Bartow, and two children, Anna Mae Akers (Christopher) of Washington, D.C. and William Gibson of Bartow. He is also survived by his sister Cheryl Gibson Smith and niece Sommer White (Blake) of Atlanta, GA; grandmother-in-law Hattie Garcia, father-in-law William Simpson and mother-in-law Carolyn Simpson of Bartow; and, brother-in-law Hank Simpson (Julie), nephew Alec Simpson and niece Olivia Simpson of McKinney, TX. He is preceded in death by his father, Dr. Clyde E. Gibson, mother, Ann Gibson, and nephew, Ian Smith.Clyde was born and raised in Bartow, graduated from Emory University summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in English, and earned a Juris Doctorate from Barry University. He proudly served as president of Gibson and Wirt, Inc.-a Gibson family business since 1912 and the oldest independent insurance agency in the state-where he also worked as an insurance agent and real estate broker. Alongside his two best friends from childhood, Drew Guffey and Steve Brown, the trio expanded the business over four decades of partnership, ringing in the agency's centennial in 2012. In recent years, Clyde, Drew and Steve expanded into the firearms business, opening a branch of Shoot Straight in Lakeland.A native son of Bartow, Clyde cherished time spent investing in the community. Over decades he passionately served as a volunteer firefighter, member of the Polk County Taxpayer's League board of directors, the Bartow Rotary Club, and the Bartow High School Booster club. His dedicated service to the community earned him the Spirit of Bartow award, the Chamber of Commerce's 'Can-Do-Super-Doer' award, and Rotary International's Paul Harris Fellow award.A prolific reader, perennial learner, and local arts enthusiast, Clyde dedicated his civic life to supporting education. He was instrumental in bringing the International Baccalaureate School to Bartow, as well as standing up the Better Education for Students of Today and Tomorrow organization. He also served on the board of directors of the Apple School, an elementary charter school. Personally, Clyde built a home library rivaling a friendly corner bookstore.When he couldn't be found on Main Street or on Lake Buffum, Clyde was most likely deep in the Georgia woods hunting deer or the Florida Everglades fishing for snook. Since childhood, he hunted with his family and friends at the May Bluff Hunt Club in Charlton County, Georgia, where he was affectionately known by his CB handle, 'Coon Dog.' For years, Clyde ran coon hounds as world-class deer dogs for the club, raising dozens of hounds at his Lake Buffum home. As an avid angler, Clyde and his friends incorporated the Nauti-Buoy Inc. fishing club at the last remaining privately owned cabin in the 10,000 Islands of the Everglades. Clyde's passion for hunting and fishing also took him on expeditions to far-flung locales such as Brazil, Argentina, Canada and the American West.Visitation will be held from 10:00 - 11:00 am followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at the Bartow Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, 205 E. Stanford St., Bartow, with Reverend Robert Patrick and Pastor Hank Frisbie officiating.To honor Clyde, contributions may be made to (2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607), (501 St Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105), or Cornerstone Hospice Foundation (2445 Lane Park Road, Tavares, FL 32778).Condolences to the family at Funeral Home Whidden-McLean Funeral Home - Bartow

650 E. Main Street

Bartow , FL 33830

863-533-8123 Funeral Home Details Published in Ledger from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2017 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Ledger Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bahamas, The Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Florida obituaries Bradenton Herald Cedar Key Beacon Chiefland Citizen Citrus County Chronicle Daytona Beach News-Journal Florida Times-Union FloridaToday Gadsden County Times Gainesville Sun Herald Tribune Lake City Reporter Ledger Marco Island Sun Times Naples Daily News News-Chief NewsZapFL Northwest Florida Daily News Ocala Star-Banner Orlando Sentinel Osceola News Gazette Panama City News Herald Riverland News Santa Rosa Press Gazette South Marion Citizen St. Augustine Record Sumter County Times Sun-Sentinel Tallahassee Democrat Tampa Bay Times Tampa Bay Times TC Palm The Apalach Times The Crestview News Bulletin The Leader-Union the Miami Herald The News Leader Group The News-Press The Palm Beach Post the Pensacola News Journal The Star The Wakulla News Washington County News West Marion Messenger Williston Pioneer Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.