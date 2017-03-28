BRADLEY KENNETH
ROSENBAUER, 37
LAKELAND - Bradley K. Rosenbauer, 37, passed away at home on Friday, March 24, 2017 surrounded by his loving family. Bradley was born in Cleveland, OH and moved to Lakeland from Bay Village, OH in 2011. He worked as a deputy for the Polk County Sheriff's Office.
Bradley is survived by his wife Brittany Rosen-bauer and their son that is due to be born in June; parents, Bob and Barb Rosenbauer; sister, Beth (Michael) Prather and nephews, Ethan and Andrew Prather.
Visitation with the family will be Tuesday (today), 1:00 - 2:00pm at New Life Assembly of God, 8595 US Hwy 98 N., Lakeland, FL 33809. Memorial services will begin at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Polk Sheriff Charities or Watson Clinic Cancer Center, c/o Dr. Neeharika Makani. Arrangements by Gentry-Morrison Funeral Home at Serenity Gardens.
Condolences to the family may be offered at www.gentry-morrison. com
